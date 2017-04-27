Former Juventus executive Moggi takes role at Albanian club

TIRANA, Albania — Former Juventus executive Luciano Moggi has signed a three-year contract as a consultant at Albanian club FK Partizani.

In a brief statement on Thursday, the club said Moggi's "consultancy" role will involve "collaboration in all areas, specifically the technical, organizational and marketing sectors."

The 79-year-old Moggi is banned for life from Italian soccer for his part in the 2006 match-fixing scandal, which saw Juventus relegated to the second division and stripped of two league titles.

Moggi was considered the mastermind of a plot to influence refereeing assignments.