Nationals reinstate RHP Strasburg from paternity list

DENVER — The Washington Nationals have reinstated right-hander Stephen Strasburg from the paternity list after the birth of his second child.

Strasburg is scheduled to throw Saturday against the New York Mets. He is 2-0 with a 2.89 ERA this season.

The 28-year-old Strasburg and his wife, Rachel, welcomed their second daughter earlier this week.

Righty Jacob Turner threw well in Strasburg's absence. Turner turned in six solid innings Monday against the Rockies and now will be given a look in the bullpen.

Said manager Dusty Baker: "(Turner) wouldn't have gotten this opportunity had Strasburg's wife not had a baby. At least, he wouldn't have gotten this opportunity this early."