'NBA Awards' show to include awards for best dunk, best pass

NEW YORK — The inaugural "NBA Awards" show on June 26 will include several categories voted on exclusively by the fans, including dunk of the year and performance of the year.

The NBA and TNT, which will broadcast the show, announced the categories on Thursday. They also include best style, game-winner of the year, block of the year and assist of the year.

Among the nominees are Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine's dunk in Phoenix, Russell Westbrook's buzzer-beater against Denver and a no-look pass from Nikola Jokic.

Those awards will join the more traditional awards like MVP and defensive player of the year that will be announced during the show.