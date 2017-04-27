NFL draft: Browns make safe No. 1 pick in A&M's Garrett
BEREA, Ohio — The Browns didn't mess around with the No. 1 pick.
Although the team's biggest need remains a franchise quarterback, Cleveland selected Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett first overall, a pick that had been projected for weeks.
Following a dismal 1-15 season, the Browns are counting on Garrett and this draft — Sashi Brown, the club's
But that's been the hope before and years of blown draft picks, particularly in the first round, have hampered the team from making any significant progress.
Garrett, a freakish athlete who has been accused of sometimes taking plays off, could help change that. Cleveland has lacked a dominant defensive player, the kind who can change a game with a sack or punishing hit.
Unlike many of the top picks who were in Philadelphia walking the red carpet and hugging Commissioner Roger Goodell on a stage in front of 70,000 fans, Garrett was with family and friends in Texas when he received a phone call from the Browns telling him he was Cleveland bound.
"It was really just a weight off my shoulders, what I was wishing for has come to fruition," said Garrett, who wore a Cleveland T-shirt that said "The Heart of Rock 'N Roll."
The Browns had their eyes on North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky, a local kid who grew up a Cleveland fan, but he was surprisingly selected at No. 2 by the Chicago Bears.
The 6-foot-5, 272-pound Garrett, who recorded 32
Cleveland ranked 31st defensively last season and the Browns were 30th in sacks with 26.
