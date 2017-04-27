NFL Draft: Thumbnail scouting reports of 1st-round picks

A thumbnail scouting report of the players picked in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night.

1. Cleveland

Myles Garrett, 6-4, 272, Texas A&M

Notable: All-American last season and one of the best pass rushers in the country, despite some nagging injuries.

Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Elite speed, quickness and strength add up to a potentially dominant pass rusher with only the need to stay on the field more.

In conclusion: Garrett is the 10th SEC player taken first overall in the common draft era.

2. Chicago (from San Francisco)

Mitchell Trubisky, 6-2, 222, North Carolina

Notable: In his lone season as the Tar Heels' No. 1 quarterback, Trubisky completed 68 per cent of his passes with 30 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Trubisky has the arm, athleticism, and quick delivery NFL teams love, but one year as a starter in spread offence means he has a lot to learn.

In conclusion: After 13 career college starts, Trubisky matches Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor as the highest selected North Carolina player.

3. San Francisco

Solomon Thomas, 6-3, 273, Stanford

Notable: Pac-12 defensive player of the year in 2016 and has been gaining steam in the post-season draft process.

Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Gets rid of blockers with strength and quickness, though he might need to add some bulk and power to handle massive NFL linemen.

In conclusion: Highest selected Stanford player since Andrew Luck went No. 1 in 2012.

4. Jacksonville

Leonard Fournette, 6-0, 240, LSU

Notable: An ankle injury limited him to seven games in 2016 and he ran for over 100 yards in five of them. Ran for 1,953 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: With power and speed to spare, the only nit to pick is elusiveness.

In conclusion: Second straight year a running back was drafted No. 4 (Ezekiel Elliott to the Dallas Cowboys).

5. Tennessee (from L.A. Rams)

Corey Davis, 6-3, 208, Western Michigan

Notable: Four-year starter and FBS career leader in receiving yards with 5,285.

Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Polished playmaker who has to prove he can consistently deal with cornerbacks getting into his body.

In conclusion: The highest-drafted player ever from Western Michigan.

