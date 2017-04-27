Plenty of empty seats at Senators-Rangers second round playoff series opener

OTTAWA — Hundreds of empty seats dotted the crowd at Canadian Tire Centre for Game 1 of the second-round series between the Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Dozens of rows in the upper bowl were completely void of fans and there was even a noticeable smattering of vacant seats in the lower bowl.

The cheapest available seat for Thursday's game was $96 and parking rose to $30. Staff members could be seen pulling free giveaway towels off the empty seats.

The Senators, playing in the second round for the first time in four years, sold out only one of three home games in the first round against Boston. The club struggled with attendance during the regular season too — tied with Columbus for 24th overall at 87.4 per cent capacity.

Not even the regular season opener against the rival Toronto Maple Leafs sold out. The first sellout — and biggest crowd of the year —didn't come until Dec. 29 when Daniel Alfredsson's jersey was retired.