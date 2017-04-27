RT Morgan Moses signs multiyear extension with Redskins

ASHBURN, Va. — Right tackle Morgan Moses has signed a five-year contract extension with the Washington Redskins.

The team did not reveal the deal's financial terms when it was announced Thursday, before the start of the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-6, 335-pound Moses was a third-round pick out of Virginia in 2014. He has played in 40 regular-season games for the Redskins, including 33 starts — the last 32 in a row.

With Moses and left tackle Trent Williams signed to multiyear deals, along with 2015 first-round draft pick Brandon Scherff at right guard, the Redskins have built an offensive line for the long terms.

___