Titans draft Western Michigan receiver Davis with No. 5 pick

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have given quarterback Marcus Mariota a playmaking receiver by selecting Western Michigan's Corey Davis with the fifth overall pick in the draft.

Davis ended his college career as the only Football Bowl Subdivision player with at least 300 catches, 5,000 yards and 50 touchdown receptions. He had an FBS record 5,285 yards receiving.

The concern surrounding the 6-foot-3 Davis is whether he can translate his Mid-American Conference success to the NFL.

Davis' pre-draft process created other concerns. Davis didn't participate in the Senior Bowl due to a shoulder injury and didn't run the 40-yard dash at the combine or at Western Michigan's pro day event because of an ankle problem.

The Titans still were sold enough on Davis to take him when plenty of players such as Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, LSU safety Jamal Adams and Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore were available to boost a defence that ranked 30th in the NFL against the pass last season.

The Titans haven't used a first-round pick on a defensive player since 2010, when they took Georgia Tech defensive end/outside linebacker Derrick Morgan with the 16th overall pick.

The Titans obtained the fifth pick in this draft as part of the trade that sent last year's No. 1 overall selection to the Los Angeles Rams, who used it to take quarterback Jared Goff. The Titans also have the 18th overall pick, which gives them another shot to address their defence .

