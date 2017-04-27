UFC to return to Canada in September as Edmonton to host UFC216 pay-per-view

EDMONTON — The UFC will make its return to Canada this summer with Edmonton's Rogers Place set to host UFC 216 on Sept. 9.

Information on the pay-per-view card will be released at a later date.

It's the first UFC show in Canada since a Fight Night card in Halifax last February.

"We are thrilled to hold our first pay-per-view event in Edmonton," UFC senior vice-president Joe Carr said Thursday in a release. "Fans have long been asking us to bring the Octagon back to Alberta, and we can't wait to deliver a blockbuster event at state-of-the-art Rogers Place this September."

Edmonton becomes the 10th Canadian city to host a UFC card.