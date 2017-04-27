WHL Roundup: Brooks, Hobbs lead Pats to Game 4 win over Hurricanes

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Adam Brooks and Connor Hobbs each had a goal and two assists as the Regina Pats downed the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-2 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League playoff action.

Regina evened the Eastern Conference final 2-2 and will host Game 5 on Friday.

Braydon Buziak, Jeff de Wit, Dawson Leedahl and Wyatt Sloboshan also scored for the Pats, who got a 24-save outing from Tyler Brown.

Dylan Cozens and Ryan Vandervlis found the back of the net for the Hurricanes. Stuart Skinner stopped 28-of-33 shots in a losing cause.

Regina went 1 for 4 on the power play while Lethbridge failed to score on two chances with the man advantage.

---

ROCKETS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Nolan Foote and Kole Lind scored 28 seconds apart in the first to set the tone as the Rockets doubled up Seattle to even their Western Conference final at two games apiece.

Nick Merkley and Tomas Soustal also scored for Kelowna while Michael Herringer made 27 saves for the win.

Ryan Gropp and Scott Eansor supplied the scoring for the Thunderbirds. Carl Stankowski kicked out 31-of-35 shots in defeat.

Game 5 goes Friday in Kent, Wash.