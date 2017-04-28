2nd-day draft steals? Cook, Lamp could go early; Mixon, too

The last two players to be selected with the first pick of the second round of the NFL draft were New York Giants star safety Landon Collins in 2015 and Cleveland Browns promising pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah last year.

The point being there is plenty of big-time talent left on the board when the first round ends. That is especially the case this season, when the draft class was considered to have more first-round talents than first-round picks.

Six players with first-round talent that will be available Friday during Rounds Two and Three.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

Cook was right there with top-10 picks Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey at the end of the college season. Some character red flags have popped up, but their validity seems debatable. Questions about ball security and his ability to run inside also dragged Cook down. Despite all that, this is a home-run hitter.

Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma

The story of Day Two will likely be when and if Mixon is drafted. On talent alone, he might be the best back in the draft — a bigger version of McCaffrey. He also was suspended his entire freshman season for punching a female student at Oklahoma and breaking bones in her face. Mixon comes with baggage and built-in criticism for whichever team takes him. The talent, though, is elite.

Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky

Only two offensive linemen went in the first round and none until pick 20. Scouts fell in love with Lamp at the Senior Bowl, but he doesn't have a prototypical tackle's body and that kept him out of the first round. He might be the most sound blocker in the class.

Cam Robinson, OL, Alabama

Robinson is sort of the flip side of Lamp. All the athleticism and ideal size, but his footwork gets sloppy and his play was inconsistent. He can dominate and those physical tools could lead to a long and productive career.

Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

Cunningham was a tackle-machine with good instincts and athleticism. He could be a steady, if not spectacular, three-down linebacker.

Kevin King, CB, Washington

Who doesn't like 6-foot-3 cornerbacks?

