Argentina confirms it: Sevilla's Sampaoli is coach target

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Jorge Sampaoli is the national coach Argentina wants to replace Edgardo Bauza, who was fired this month.

Claudio Tapia, the head of the Argentine Football Association, called Sevilla coach Sampaloi the "chosen one" in an interview with ESPN.

Tapia says the AFA leadership wants to be "respectful" and deal with Sevilla when the Spanish season finishes.

Sampaoli, an Argentine, is under contract until June 30, 2018. He said he knows of AFA's interest but will not talk until the season ends.