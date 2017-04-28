Basel wins 8th straight Swiss title with 6 games to spare
LUCERNE, Switzerland — Basel has sealed its eighth straight Swiss league title with six games left.
A 2-1 win at Lucerne on Friday sent Basel 24 points clear of Young Boys, which has seven games to play.
Basel qualifies direct into the group stage of the Champions League next season.
Still, a second straight title under coach Urs Fischer could not save his job.
Former Switzerland midfielder Raphael Wicky has been appointed to take over as first-team coach next season.