Blue Jays designate struggling catcher Saltalamacchia for assignment
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays designated catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia for assignment on Friday and selected the contract of catcher Luke Maile from triple-A Buffalo.
Saltalamacchia, who served as a backup to Russell Martin, was just 1-for-25 on the season with 16 strikeouts.
He had a .040 batting average and .077 on-base percentage over 10 games.
Saltalamacchia made his big-league debut in 2007 with the Atlanta Braves. He has also played for the Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, Miami Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers over his career.
Maile, who spent parts of the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, posted a .195 average in 12 games this year with the Bisons.