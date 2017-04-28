Blue Jays designate struggling catcher Saltalamacchia for assignment

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays designated catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia for assignment on Friday and selected the contract of catcher Luke Maile from triple-A Buffalo.

Saltalamacchia, who served as a backup to Russell Martin, was just 1-for-25 on the season with 16 strikeouts.

He had a .040 batting average and .077 on-base percentage over 10 games.

Saltalamacchia made his big-league debut in 2007 with the Atlanta Braves. He has also played for the Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, Miami Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers over his career.