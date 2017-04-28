Canada defeats Scotland 8-3 at world mixed doubles curling championship

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Joanne Courtney and Reid Carruthers posted an 8-3 victory over Scotland on Friday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to improve Canada's chances of qualifying for the 2018 Winter Games.

Courtney hit a takeout in the seventh end to give Canada four points and the host side ran the Scots out of rocks in the eighth.

Courtney, from Edmonton, shot 87 per cent while Carruthers, from Winnipeg, finished at 95 per cent.

The combined results of this year's competition and the 2016 championship will determine the seven teams that will join host South Korea next year when the discipline makes its Olympic debut.

Canada finished fifth at the 2016 event and can lock up an Olympic berth with a quarter-final win over Latvia on Friday night at the ATB Centre.