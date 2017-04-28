Canadiens sign Huskies free agent forward Waked to three-year deal

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed free agent prospect Antoine Waked to a three-year contract on Friday.

Waked, 20, of St. Bruno, Que., had 39 goals and 80 points in 67 games and was plus-41 for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League this season. In 224 career games over four seasons for the Huskies, he had 68 goals and 89 assists.

There were reports that several NHL teams were interested in the undrafted Waked, a physical six-foot-one 195-pound right winger who attended the Winnipeg Jets pre-season rookie camp.