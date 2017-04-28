Chicago Bears make another trade, draft TE Shaheen

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — A day after trading up and drafting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2, the Chicago Bears moved down in Round 2 of the NFL draft and picked tight end Adam Shaheen out of Division II Ashland.

Shaheen, who is 6-foot-6, 278 pounds, caught 127 passes for 1,670 yards and 26 touchdowns at the Ohio school the past two seasons.

The Bears traded down from 36th to 45th with the Arizona Cardinals, and also gave the Cardinals their seventh-round pick this year. In exchange, they received the Cardinals' fourth-round pick (No. 119) and and sixth-rounder (197), as well as a fourth-rounder in 2018.

Veteran Zach Miller started at tight end for the Bears last season, but suffered a season-ending foot injury. The Bears signed Miami free agent tight end Dion Sims in free agency.

Shaheen was introduced by former Bears centre Jay Hilgenberg and Katie Foster of Rockford, Illinois, a gymnast who lost a leg to leukemia at 12.

