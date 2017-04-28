David leads Canada to 2-0 win over Suriname at CONCACAF under-17 championship

PANAMA CITY — Jonathan David scored twice as Canada topped Suriname 2-0 on Friday night in round-robin play at the CONCACAF under-17 men's championship.

The Canadians had already been eliminated from contention after a pair of 2-1 losses to Cuba and Costa Rica earlier in the tournament.

Jake Ruby made a through pass to David in the 13th minute to set up the first goal of the match. David deked out a defender then dangled the ball around Suriname's 'keeper to easily put the ball into the net.

David's second goal came in the 56th minute as he charged between two Suriname defenders to get into the box and then ripped a shot into the net.

Suriname (0-1-2) is eliminated after the loss to Canada as the top two teams from the group advance to the second round.

Canada last qualified for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2013. It finished sixth at the 2015 CONCACAF qualifying event.