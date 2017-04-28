Eagles draft injured Washington cornerback Sidney Jones

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have selected Washington cornerback Sidney Jones in the second round of the NFL draft, a month after he ruptured his left Achilles tendon at his pro day.

Jones was considered a first-round pick before he was injured. He won't be ready to start the season, so the Eagles still need two starting cornerbacks to replace departed starters Leodis McKelvin and Nolan Carroll. They signed veteran Patrick Robinson in free agency and could use second-year pro Jalen Mills at the other spot.

Jones had eight interceptions and 21 pass breakups in three seasons playing in a talented Huskies secondary. He didn't allow a passing touchdown in coverage last season.

The 6-foot, 186-pound Jones is considered a tough, physical cornerback with excellent ball skills. However, it's uncertain if he'll lose a bit of his speed following surgery.

The Eagles have focused on defence in the first two rounds after upgrading their offence in March by adding wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith in free agency.

Defensive end Derek Barnett was Philadelphia's pick at No. 14 overall.

The Eagles may have been tempted to select running back Dalvin Cook at No. 43, but he went to Minnesota two picks earlier. Their next pick in 99th overall in the third round.

