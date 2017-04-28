Giants: Bumgarner suffered AC sprain, out 3 months

San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner, who earlier this month injured his left throwing shoulder in a dirt-biking accident, started rehab for the injury and is expected to be out until after the July 10-13 All-Star break, the team said Friday.

The 27-year-old suffered a Grade 2 AC joint sprain in the April 20 crash on the team's day off in Colorado.

Bumgarner started rehab Friday focused on improving his range of motion, Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.