Houston has a problem as Jozy Altidore brace lifts Toronto FC past the Dynamo

TORONTO — Jozy Altidore scored twice in the first half as Toronto FC cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win over Houston on Friday night, adding to the Dynamo's woes away from home.

The U.S. international now has five goals in his last seven games. The Toronto defence, meanwhile, registered its fourth shutout of the season.

Altidore applauded the BMO Field crowd of 25,358 as he came off to a standing ovation in the 79th minute. That was in stark contrast to fellow striker Sebastian Giovinco, who headed directly to the tunnel slapping a stanchion en route when he was subbed in the 85th minute last week after scoring twice against Chicago.

Toronto (3-1-4) posted back-to-back wins for the first time this season as coach Greg Vanney fielded the same starting 11 as last week, another TFC first on the year.

Houston (4-3-1) is still looking for its first away victory of the year (0-3-0). The Dynamo came into the game with 15 goals, third best in the league going into weekend play, but only two have come on the road.

Toronto plays best when it moves the ball fast, allowing its skilful attackers to find space in the opposition defence, and the home offence was in high gear in the first half Friday.

Houston packed its backline with a string of five defenders but Toronto cut through that safety net in the 16th minute with a beautiful, lengthy passing sequence. Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez hit several of those passes but it was wingback Raheem Edwards, cutting into the penalty box after a slick pass from Marky Delgado, who found Altidore with a delightfully weighted cross.

Altidore got a foot to the ball which went in off goalkeeper Joe Willis' boot. Replays suggested Edwards may have been offside.

Altidore doubled his tally in the 32nd minute on a nifty one-two with Giovinco, who flicked the ball over three defenders to free his burly strike partner. Altidore controlled it with his chest and then smashed it home with his right foot from close range. Edwards was also involved in the buildup to the goal.

"Good team goals, good football," Altidore said in a halftime interview.

Giovinco almost made it 3-0 in the 41st but Willis got a fingertip to the shot, pushing it off the post. Willis also tipped a Giovinco free kick wide in the 67th minute in a second half that saw Toronto less dominant.

The Dynamo threw on more attackers as the game wore on but could not breach the Toronto defence. The visitors outshot Toronto and finished with nine corners but could not take advantage as TFC looked to defend its lead.

Honduran Alberth Elis was the pick of the Dynamo forwards before giving way in the 73rd minute.

Edwards, a 21-year-old local boy making his fourth start, gave the right side of the Houston defence fits.

Friday marked the first of five games in 15 days for Toronto, which will visit Seattle and Columbus as well as host Orlando and Minnesota.

The Toronto victory snapped a five-game winless streak against Houston (0-2-3) dating back to July 12, 2104.

With a team payroll of some US$5 million, Houston's entire roster costs less than Giovinco or Michael Bradley.

