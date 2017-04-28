Hurricanes acquire G Darling from Chicago for draft pick

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired goalie Scott Darling from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a draft pick.

The Blackhawks will receive a third-round pick in this summer's draft from the deal announced Friday night.

Darling can become an unrestricted free agent July 1, and the Hurricanes have exclusive negotiating rights with him until then.

Darling, 28, had a career-best 18 wins with a 2.38 goals-against average in 32 games, helping the Blackhawks post the best record in the Western Conference. His .924 save percentage tied for fourth among goalies with more than 25 starts.