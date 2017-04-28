IceCaps drop final game in St. John's, will begin next season in Laval

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The St. John's IceCaps have played their final American Hockey League game.

Gabriel Dumont scored 2:18 into overtime as the Syracuse Crunch edged St. John's 2-1 on Friday, taking the best-of-five first-round series in four games.

The Montreal Canadiens were partnered with St. John's for the past two seasons but are relocating their AHL team closer to home, beginning the 2017-18 season as the Laval Rocket.

Prior to its agreement with Montreal, St. John's was affiliated with the Winnipeg Jets from 2011-12 to 2015-16.

Erik Condra had the other goal for the Crunch, minor-league affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Stefan Matteau found the back of the net for the IceCaps.

Mike McKenna made 26 saves for the win as Charlie Lindgren turned away 23-of-25 shots in defeat.