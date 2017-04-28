LA Rams trade back, grab TE Gerald Everett in 2nd round

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams moved back in the second round and still got a playmaker with their first pick of the draft.

The Rams chose South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett with the 44th overall pick Friday after retreating seven spots in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, who gave a third-round pick to Los Angeles.

The Rams didn't have a first-round pick after last season's trade for No. 1 overall choice Jared Goff. The first pick in new coach Sean McVay's era was a tight end who should fit well in McVay's offence , which values offensive production at the spot.

Everett starred at South Alabama for the past two seasons after leaving UAB when the school shut down its football program. He is a standout pass-catcher who has been criticized for his blocking acumen, yet he was still one of the standouts in a draft class that is deep at his position.

Everett should team with second-year pro Tyler Higbee to provide a solid threat at tight end for the Rams, who had the NFL's worst offence last season for the second consecutive year.

