Leafs sign Swedish forward Grundstrom to three-year entry-level deal

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Carl Grundstrom to a three-year entry-level contract.

Grundstrom, 19, skated in 45 regular season games with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League, collecting 14 goals and six assists.

The Umea, Sweden native led all under-20 SHL skaters in goals and points this season. He also appeared in seven games with Sweden at the 2017 world junior hockey championship, where he registered seven points (three goals, four assists).