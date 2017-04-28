Lions select Florida CB Jalen Tabor in 2nd round

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have selected their second-straight Florida Gator, taking cornerback Jalen Tabor in the second round with the No. 53 overall pick in the NFL Draft on Friday night.

Detroit desperately needs a cornerback to play on the opposite side of standout Darius Slay and Tabor seems suited for the job. The Lions also addressed a need Thursday by using the No. 21 pick on Florida linebacker Jarrad Davis, who can play against the run or the pass, after releasing injury-prone linebacker DeAndre Levy.

Tabor was expected to be a first-round pick until his lacklustre showing at the combine and Florida's pro day. He ran a 4.62 40-yard dash in Indianapolis and was even slower — running in the 4.7s — inside the Gators' practice facility.

He skipped his final year of college eligibility to enter the draft. Tabor, who is from Washington, D.C., had 33 tackles, four interceptions — one returned for a touchdown — and a sack last season.

Detroit's defence has been a priority so far in the draft after being largely overlooked in free agency. The franchise focused on offence , adding veteran linemen Rick Wagner and T.J. Lang to replace departing free agents Riley Reiff and Larry Warford early in the off-season .

The Lions are hoping second-year general manager Bob Quinn can follow up his first draft with another successful series of picks this year. Quinn's first four picks last year, starting with first-round offensive tackle Taylor Decker, all went on to play key roles during at least some stretches of last season.

Detroit struggled to make game-changing plays on defence last year and has been looking for playmakers on that side of the ball. Its search, clearly, included a couple of former Gators.

