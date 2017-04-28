Lions select Florida CB Jalen Tabor in 2nd round
A
A
Share via Email
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have selected their second-straight Florida Gator, taking cornerback Jalen Tabor in the second round with the No. 53 overall pick in the NFL Draft on Friday night.
Detroit desperately needs a cornerback to play on the opposite side of standout Darius Slay and Tabor seems suited for the job. The Lions also addressed a need Thursday by using the No. 21 pick on Florida linebacker Jarrad Davis, who can play against the run or the pass, after releasing injury-prone linebacker DeAndre Levy.
Tabor was expected to be a first-round pick until his
He skipped his final year of college eligibility to enter the draft. Tabor, who is from Washington, D.C., had 33 tackles, four interceptions — one returned for a touchdown — and a sack last season.
Detroit's
The Lions are hoping second-year general manager Bob Quinn can follow up his first draft with another successful series of picks this year. Quinn's first four picks last year, starting with first-round offensive tackle Taylor Decker, all went on to play key roles during at least some stretches of last season.
Detroit struggled to make game-changing plays on
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL