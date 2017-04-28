Mariners minor leaguer Gamboa suspended for drug test

NEW YORK — Seattle infielder Miguel Gamboa has been suspended for 56 games under baseball's minor league drug program following a positive test for a metabolite of Nandrolone.

Gamboa, a 19-year-old from Mexico, is on the roster of the rookie-level Arizona League Mariners. He hit .261 with 18 RBIs in 40 games last season with the Dominican Summer League Mariners.