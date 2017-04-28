Morton fans 12, Astros win 9-4 in A's 5th straight loss

HOUSTON — Charlie Morton struck out a career-high 12, George Springer singled home the tying run in his return from a leg injury that caused him to miss four games and the Houston Astros rallied past Oakland 9-4 Friday night to send the Athletics to their fifth straight loss.

Khris Davis hit a three-run homer in the first and a solo shot in the third, putting Oakland ahead 4-3 with his ninth home run this season.

Springer, back from a strained left hamstring, singled to tie the score in the fourth.

Houston took a 6-4 lead in the fifth on Evan Gattis' RBI single and Alex Bregman's sacrifice fly. Carlos Beltran had reached on a throwing error by second baseman Jed Lowrie, one of a season-high three errors by the A's that led to three unearned runs against Jharel Cotton (2-3).

Yuli Gurriel homered against Cesar Valdez for a 7-4 lead in the seventh, and Carlos Correa hit a two-run double in the eighth.

Houston's Jose Altuve went 0 for 4 with a walk in his first game since the second baseman's collision in right field Tuesday.

Morton (2-2) allowed four runs and five hits in seven innings, overcoming Davis' 13th multihomer game and second this season. He homered twice on opening day against the Los Angeles Angels.

Jharel Cotton gave up six runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: LHP Sean Manaea will miss at least one start and might have to go to the disabled list, manager Bob Melvin said. Manaea exited Wednesday's start in Anaheim early with discomfort. Sonny Gray could come off the DL to take Manaea's slot Tuesday in Minnesota, Melvin said. Gray has made two rehab starts after missing six weeks with a lat strain.

Astros: Manager A.J. Hinch said he hopes to have OF Jake Marisnick (concussion-like symptoms) back by Monday. Marisnick was placed on the seven-day concussion DL after he ran into a wall at Tampa Bay on Sunday. ... Jandel Gustave pitched a bullpen session on Friday, but there is no timetable for his return from the 10-day DL (right forearm tightness).

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Joe Musgrove (1-1) starts Saturday. He allowed four runs in the first inning of a no decision in Tampa on Sunday before retiring 15 of his last 17 batters.