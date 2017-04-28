OHL Roundup: Otters beat Attack, take 3-2 series lead in West final
ERIE, Pa. — Gera Poddubnyi struck twice as the Erie Otters doubled up the Owen Sound Attack 4-2 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League playoff action.
Erie leads the best-of-seven Western Conference final 3-2.
Jordan Sambrook and Taylor Raddysh also scored for the Otters, who got a 23-save outing from Troy Timpano.
Aidan Dudas scored both goals for the Attack, who will host Game 6 on Sunday with their season on the line.
Michael McNiven kicked out 35-of-38 shots in a losing cause.
The winner will face the Eastern Conference champion Mississauga Steelheads for the J. Ross Robertson Cup.