Prop Papalii cut from Kangaroos squad for drink driving
SYDNEY, Australia — Josh Papalii has been cut from Australia's squad for a rugby league test against New Zealand next week after pleading guilty to a charge of drink driving.
Australia's National Rugby League announced Friday that the Canberra and Queensland State-of-Origin forward had been withdrawn from Mal Meninga's Kangaroos squad.
Meninga said Papalii accepted the decision and understood it was in the best interests of the team.
"The game has made a really strong stance against this
The sanction was announced a day after Papalii was fined $1,000 Australian dollars ($750) and banned from driving for eight months over the January incident.
The Canberra Raiders planned a meeting Monday to decide if further sanctions were required.