Pujols' tiebreaking 3-run HR gives Angels 6-3 win at Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas — Albert Pujols hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the eighth inning for the Los Angeles Angels in a 6-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

Mike Trout also homered for Los Angeles, which quickly led 1-0 after Yunel Escobar went deep on the first pitch of the game.

Pujols' third homer of the season came on his first pitch from Jeremy Jeffress (0-2), who had already allowed a single to Kole Calhoun and walked Trout.

Deolis Guerra (1-1) picked up the win after a striking out two in a scoreless seventh inning.