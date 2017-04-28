Saints take safety Williams in second round of NFL draft

METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints have selected Utah safety Marcus Williams with their second-round pick in the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-1, 202-pound Williams, picked 42nd overall on Friday night, intercepted five passes in 11 games last season and also had five interceptions in 2015, when he was selected first-team All-Pac-12.

The Saints have now used two of their first three draft choices to bolster a secondary which struggled last season, as New Orleans ranked last in the NFL in yards passing allowed.

New Orleans used its top pick, the 11th overall, to take cornerback Marshon Lattimore on Thursday night.

Williams joins a position group that includes former first round draft choice Kenny Vaccaro, second-round pick Vonn Bell, recently re-acquired veteran free agent Rafael Bush and Erik Harris.

New Orleans also is slated to have two picks in Friday night's third round, the latter coming from New England as part of a trade in March that sent receiver Brandin Cooks to the Patriots.

Through three picks, the Saints had yet to take an edge pass-rusher, a position of need for New Orleans.

One of the reasons the Saints struggled in pass defence last season was because of inability to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

New Orleans' defence had 30 sacks last season and ranked 27th in the NFL in sacks per pass attempt.

The Saints also had the last pick in Thursday night's first round, using that on Wisconsin offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk.

