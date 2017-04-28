Seahawks focus on line of scrimmage with first 2 draft picks
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks focused on the line of scrimmage in selecting defensive lineman Malik McDowell and offensive lineman Ethan Pocic with a pair of second-round picks in Friday's NFL draft.
Both selections fill obvious needs for the Seahawks, but their positions in the NFL are still to be determined. McDowell was primarily a defensive tackle at Michigan State but may project more as a defensive end
Whatever positions they end up playing, the players help address needs for the Seahawks, who had four picks remaining in the third round.
McDowell's size, 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, and athleticism seemed to have him pegged for the first round. But knocks about inconsistency and taking plays off seemed to ding McDowell as he dropped out of the first day. Seattle was more than willing to wait. The Seahawks even pulled off yet another trade — their third of the draft — to move back one spot and allow Jacksonville to move up while giving Seattle another sixth-round pick.
It's the second straight year Seattle used a second-round pick on a defensive tackle and third straight year the Seahawks have drafted a defensive lineman in the second round. Last year, the Seahawks grabbed run-stuffing tackle Jarran Reed from Alabama in the second round. A year earlier, it was defensive end Frank Clark.
This time it was McDowell.
Seattle's
Pocic started at
