Soto's 2-run single leads White Sox past Tigers, 7-3.

DETROIT — Geovany Soto broke open a tie game with a two-run single in the eighth inning, helping the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3 at Comerica Park on Friday night.

Anthony Swarzak (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the White Sox, who won their fifth straight.

Tigers reliever Alex Wilson (0-1) allowed two hits and two unearned runs in the eighth. Detroit third baseman Nick Castellanos committed two errors in the inning, and three in the game, leading to Soto's go-ahead hit.

Former Tigers pitcher Mike Pelfrey started for Chicago and went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits. He walked four and struck out two.

Detroit got to Pelfrey early, jumping out to a 2-0 first-inning lead on Justin Upton's bases loaded, two-run single. The Tigers loaded the bases again that inning, but Jim Adduci grounded into a double play to end the threat.

The White Sox answered in the top of the second, getting back-to-back home runs from Todd Frazier and Avisail Garcia off Detroit starter Matt Boyd to tie the score at 2-2.

Chicago took a 3-2 advantage in the third on Garcia's RBI single, and the Tigers tied it on Victor Martinez's RBI single in the fifth.

Melky Cabrera began the top of the eighth with a single, and Frazier reached base on Castellanos' first error of the inning. Garcia followed with a hard hit ball to third, which Castellanos could not handle, loading the bases.

After Wilson induced a double play, with the runner being forced out at home, Yolmer Sanchez received an intention walk to reload the bases. Soto then delivered the big hit.

Tim Anderson added a two-run homer in the ninth to extend Chicago's lead to 7-3.

Boyd pitched seven innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits. He stuck out five and walked two.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Jake Petricka (strained right lat) continues his rehab in Chicago but has yet to begin throwing. ... RHP Zach Putnam (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the disable list on Tuesday. ... LHP Carlos Rodon (left biceps) continues his throwing program in Arizona.

Tigers: 1B Miguel Cabrera (right groin), who was placed in the 10-day DL on April 22, took batting practice before Friday's game and did some light jogging. Manager Brad Ausmus said Cabrera is on schedule to return on time.

UP NEXT

White Sox: LHP Derek Holland (2-2, 1.99 ERA) will pitch against the Tigers in Saturday's 1:10 p.m. start.