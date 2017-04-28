Thursday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Ottawa 2 N.Y. Rangers 1
(Senators lead series 1-0)
Pittsburgh 3 Washington 2
(Penguins lead series 2-1)
---
AHL Playoffs
First Round (best-of-five)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2 Providence 1
(Penguins lead series 2-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Toronto 92 Milwaukee 89
(Raptors win series 4-2)
San Antonio 103 Memphis 96
(Spurs win series 4-2)
---
MLB
American League
Seattle 2 Detroit 1
Cleveland 4 Houston 3
N.Y. Yankees 3 Boston 1
L.A. Angels 2 Oakland 1
National League
Philadelphia 3 Miami 2
Atlanta 7 N.Y. Mets 5
Washington 16 Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 5 San Francisco 1 (10 innings)
Arizona 6 San Diego 2
Interleague
St. Louis 8 Toronto 4 (11 innings)
St. Louis 6 Toronto 4
---