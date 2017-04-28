Sports

Thursday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Ottawa 2 N.Y. Rangers 1

(Senators lead series 1-0)

Pittsburgh 3 Washington 2

(Penguins lead series 2-1)

---

AHL Playoffs

First Round (best-of-five)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2 Providence 1

(Penguins lead series 2-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Toronto 92 Milwaukee 89

(Raptors win series 4-2)

San Antonio 103 Memphis 96

(Spurs win series 4-2)

---

MLB

American League

Seattle 2 Detroit 1

Cleveland 4 Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees 3 Boston 1

L.A. Angels 2 Oakland 1

National League

Philadelphia 3 Miami 2

Atlanta 7 N.Y. Mets 5

Washington 16 Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 5 San Francisco 1 (10 innings)

Arizona 6 San Diego 2

Interleague

St. Louis 8 Toronto 4 (11 innings)

St. Louis 6 Toronto 4

---

