Tottenham to play EPL home games at Wembley next season

LONDON — English Premier League title-chaser Tottenham will play its home games next season at Wembley Stadium while its new stadium is completed, the club said on Friday.

Spurs has called White Hart Lane home for 118 years but will play its last game there on May 14 against Manchester United.

The north London club's new stadium is being built on the site of its current home.

"Wembley will be our home for a season," chairman Daniel Levy said, "and then we shall return to what will be one of the best stadiums of its kind and the most unique in the world playing host to NFL games, too - a stadium that will be key to our future growth and success."

Spurs plans to move into the new 61,000-seat stadium for the start of the 2018-19 season.

Mauricio Pochettino's team played its home Champions League games at Wembley this season, losing to Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen and beating CSKA Moscow.