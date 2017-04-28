Walker strikes out 11, Diamondbacks beat Padres 6-2
PHOENIX — Taijuan Walker matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in eight effective innings, Chris Owings hit a pair of solo homers and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 6-2 Thursday night.
The Diamondbacks jumped on Jered Weaver (0-2) with three homers a night after blowing a two-run lead in the ninth inning of a loss to San Diego.
Yasmany Tomas had a two-run homer and three RBIs to help Arizona match its best ever home start at 11-3.
Tomas also lined a run-scoring single and Walker (3-1) allowed two runs and four hits. The Diamondbacks have opened a season with four straight home series wins for the third time.
Ryan Schmipf had a solo home run for the Padres after hitting the go-ahead three-run homer the night before.
