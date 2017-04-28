World champion Brad Gushue defeats Tom Brewster 8-1 at Champions Cup

CALGARY — World champion Brad Gushue defeated Scotland's Tom Brewster 8-1 on Friday afternoon at the Champions Cup.

Gushue led 6-0 after three ends and the teams shook hands after the St. John's skip added a deuce in the fifth. Gushue was the lone unbeaten skip in the 15-team men's field at 4-0.

In other afternoon games, Sweden's Niklas Edin scored two points in the eighth end for a 7-4 victory over Greg Balsdon of Kingston, Ont., and Braeden Moskowy dropped a 6-5 decision to Switzerland's Peter de Cruz in an extra end.

In women's play, Ottawa's Rachel Homan beat Russia's Victoria Moiseeva 5-3 and Sweden's Anna Hasselborg defeated China's Bingyu Wang 7-4.