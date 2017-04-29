Ben McIntosh leads Saskatchewan Rush past Colorado Mammoth 10-9

DENVER — Ben McIntosh had a hat trick and added an assist as the Saskatchewan Rush edged the Colorado Mammoth 10-9 on Friday in National Lacrosse League action.

Ryan Keenan had a goal and set up four others for Saskatchewan (12-5), while Curtis Knight scored twice and added two assists. Mark Matthews and Matthew Dinsdale had two goals apiece as Aaron Bold made 44 saves for the win.

Eli McLaughlin led Colorado (9-9) with three goals and three assists. Jeremy Noble and Chris Wardle had two goals and an assist each, Callum Crawford scored with four assists and Joey Cupido also found the back of the net. Dillon Ward stopped 37 shots for the Mammoth.