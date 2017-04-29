Blixt-Smith tandem widens lead at windy Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La. — Swede Jonas Blixt and Australian Cameron Smith prolonged their bogey-free run to three rounds in the new team format at the Zurich Classic, deftly adjusting to gusting winds and posting a 4-under 68 to widen their lead to four strokes.

Alternating shots on Saturday as teams did in the first round, the Blixt-Cameron partnership posted four birdies to improve to 19-under, building on a lead that stood at one shot through two rounds. They are the only team without a bogey.

The Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown and Nick Watney-Charley Hoffman teams were tied for second. Also still in contention are Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer, five shots behind.