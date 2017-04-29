Canadian Justin Senior selected by Seahawks in sixth round of NFL draft

PHILADELPHIA — Canadian offensive tackle Justin Senior was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the sixth round of the NFL draft on Saturday.

The six-foot-five, 331-pound Montreal native went 210th overall.

Senior spent his college career at Mississippi State where he was a three-year starter. The 22-year-old captured the 2016 Kent Hull Trophy as the state's top offensive lineman. He's also the top prospect for the CFL draft on May 7.