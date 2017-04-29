Canadian Justin Senior selected by Seahawks in sixth round of NFL draft
PHILADELPHIA — Canadian offensive tackle Justin Senior was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the sixth round of the NFL draft on Saturday.
The six-foot-five, 331-pound Montreal native went 210th overall.
Senior spent his college career at Mississippi State where he was a three-year starter. The 22-year-old captured the 2016 Kent Hull Trophy as the state's top offensive lineman. He's also the top prospect for the CFL draft on May 7.
Senior played in the Senior Bowl on Jan. 28 before competing at the NFL combine. He also participated in Mississippi State's pro day before having a private workout with the Houston Texans.