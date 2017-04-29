Capsule preview of the Wizards-Celtics series

Capsules and prediction for the Eastern Conference semifinal series between Boston and Washington that begins Sunday:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

No. 1 BOSTON CELTICS (53-29, 4-2) vs. No. 4 WASHINGTON WIZARDS (49-33, 4-2)

Season series: Split, 2-2.

Story line: The Celtics and Wizards both had some testy moments in their first-round series and should expect more of the same in this matchup of teams that do not like each other. Boston will try to get off to a better start after having to fight out of a 2-0 hole against Chicago.

Key Matchup: Isaiah Thomas vs. John Wall. Both All-Star guards had MVP-caliber seasons, though not good enough to capture the award in this year's field of candidates. But one of them will stay alive for a chance at a much bigger prize. Wall averaged just 17.8 points on 37 per cent shooting against Boston during the regular season but comes in on a roll after scoring a career playoff-high 42 points in the series-clincher against Atlanta.

Prediction: Wizards in 6.

Compiled by AP Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney

