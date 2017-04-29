Celtic's biggest win at Glasgow rival Rangers in 120 years

GLASGOW, Scotland — Celtic claimed its biggest victory at Rangers in 120 years on Saturday, humiliating its Glasgow rival 5-1 in the Scottish Premiership.

In the season's sixth and final Old Firm duel, Celtic outclassed a feeble Rangers side to move closer to an unbeaten treble.

Celtic has already secured a sixth successive title, collected the League Cup, and plays Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final on May 27.

The last time Rangers lost a derby so heavily at home was by 4-0 in 1897, two years before moving into its current Ibrox stadium home.

Goals from Scott Sinclair and Leigh Griffiths in the first half were followed by strikes from Callum McGregor, Dedryck Boyata and Mikael Lustig after the break. Rangers is third in the standings, 36 points behind Celtic.

Rangers captain Kenny Miller, who scored his team's only goal, said he was "ashamed" and "embarrassed" by the performance.