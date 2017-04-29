Davis helps A's end 5-game skid with 2-1 win over Astros

HOUSTON — Khris Davis clubbed his 10th home run to back a solid start by Andrew Triggs and the Oakland Athletics beat the Houston Astros 2-1 Saturday night to snap a five-game skid.

Oakland ended a 10-game losing streak against the Astros, which was the longest in franchise history against Houston.

Jed Lowrie put Oakland up 1-0 in the fourth with a homer to right field off Joe Musgrove (1-2), and Davis gave the Athletics an insurance run when he connected against Will Harris with two outs in the eighth.

Triggs (4-1) gave up five hits while setting career highs with seven innings and nine strikeouts. Jose Altuve hit a solo homer off Sean Doolittle with two outs in the eighth, but Santiago Casilla pitched a scoreless ninth for his fourth save.

Davis, who is tied with Aaron Judge for the American League home run lead, has three homers in this series after hitting two and driving in four runs in the opener Friday night.

Musgrove allowed five hits and a run with six strikeouts in a season-high 6 1/3 innings.

Musgrove retired his first 10 batters before Lowrie launched his second home run this season into the seats in right field with one out in the fourth inning to make it 1-0.

There were runners at first and second with two outs in the fifth when Lowrie singled. Chad Pinder was thrown out at home on the play to keep the Athletics from adding to their lead.

Stephen Vogt singled off Tony Sipp to start the seventh inning for his first hit this season against a left-hander after starting the season 0 for 10.

Josh Reddick and Altuve hit consecutive singles with one out in the first for Houston, but Triggs escaped the jam by striking out the next two batters to end the inning.

Houston had runners at first and third with two outs in the fourth before Triggs fanned Alex Bregman to leave the Astros emptyhanded. That was the first of 10 straight retired by Triggs before he was replaced by Ryan Dull to start the eighth inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: LHP Sean Manaea was feeling better Saturday, giving manager Bob Melvin hope that he won't have to go on the disabled list. Manaea left his start Wednesday with shoulder tightness and is likely to miss at least one start. ... RHP Sonny Gray, who opened the season on the disabled list with a strained right shoulder, will return to start on Tuesday at Minnesota. ... Melvin said that OF Rajai Davis (strained left hamstring) is getting better and should also return for the Minnesota series next week.

Astros: Houston OF Jake Marisnick, who is on the 7-day concussion list, started a rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Saturday. He'll likely play a couple of games there before rejoining the Astros on Monday.

UP NEXT

Athletics: Right-hander Jesse Hahn will make his fourth start and fifth appearance in the series finale on Sunday. Hahn allowed one hit and walked two in eight innings of Oakland's 11-inning loss to the Angels in his last start.

Astros: Ace Dallas Keuchel looks to improve to 5-0 when he starts for Houston on Sunday. The left-hander ranks third in the majors with a 1.22 ERA and is coming off a complete game in his last start where he allowed six hits and two runs in a 4-2 win over Cleveland.

