Harrison, Herrera lead NYCFC to 3-2 win over Crew

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jack Harrison scored twice, 19-year-old Yangel Herrera added an assist and his first MLS goal and New York City FC beat the Columbus Crew 3-2 on Saturday night.

Harrison's second goal capped the scoring in the 76th minute. Herrera swooped in to steal a pass near the top of the box and tapped it to Harrison, whose slow-roller found the side net. It was Harrison's fourth goal of the season, matching his total from 2016.

The 20-year-old Harrison chipped home, from the top-right corner of the 6-yard box, a perfectly place ball from Maximiliano Moralez to give NYCFC (4-3-1) a 1-0 lead in the opening minutes. Federico Higuain's half-volley from near the spot tied it in the 29th and Ola Kamara put Columbus (4-4-1) in front early in the second half.