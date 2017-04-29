Holl scores winner in triple-overtime, Marlies advance to second round

TORONTO — Justin Holl and the Toronto Marlies are moving on in the American Hockey League playoffs.

Holl scored 6:43 into triple-overtime as Toronto edged the Albany Devils 2-1 on Friday to take the best-of-five first-round series in four games.

Mackenzie Blackwood gave Albany a chance to even the series, stopping 58-of-60 shots in defeat.

Travis Dermott also scored for the Marlies, who got a 30-save outing from Kasimir Kaskisuo.

Carter Camper was the lone Devils skater to beat Kaskisuo.

Toronto went 0 for 2 on the power play while Albany failed to score on three chances with the man advantage.

Forward Kasperi Kapanen, who was returned by the Maple Leafs to their AHL affiliate upon being eliminated by Washington in the NHL playoffs, left the game in the first period and didn't return after taking a high hit from Seth Helgeson. No penalty was called on the play.