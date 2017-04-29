Lawrence nets first as Red Bulls stop Fire 2-1
A
A
Share via Email
HARRISON, N.J. — Kemar Lawrence scored his first goal of the season in the 71st minute and the New York Red Bulls defeated the Chicago Fire 2-1 on Saturday night.
A long feed forward from Damien Perrinelle went off the foot of defender Luis Solignac to the streaking Lawrence, who beat keeper Jorge Bava low to the far corner as Solignac scrambled to recover.
The win for the Red Bulls (5-3-1), their third straight, spoiled the return of popular midfielder Dax McCarty, who was traded to the Fire in the
Chicago (4-3-1)
Bradley Wright-Phillips' fourth goal, from Daniel Royer in the 38th minute, opened the scoring for the Red Bulls.