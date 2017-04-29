Leipzig held, giving Bayern chance to seal Bundesliga title

BERLIN — Leipzig was held to a scoreless draw by relegation-threatened Ingolstadt on Saturday, opening up the possibility for Bayern Munich to claim a record fifth successive Bundesliga title in the late game.

Bayern was seven points clear of second-placed Leipzig ahead of its visit to troubled Wolfsburg. A win there would ensure the Bavarian powerhouse finishes top with three rounds to spare.

Despite the draw, Leipzig stayed six points above Borussia Dortmund, likewise held to a goalless draw at home, by Cologne.

Dortmund's draw extended its unbeaten record at home to 36 games, but allows Hoffenheim to move into the last place to guarantee Champions League football when it hosts Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Dortmund and Frankfurt will meet in the German Cup final next month.

WERDER BREMEN 2, HERTHA BERLIN 0

Bremen's remarkable turnaround continued with its ninth win from 11 games without defeat. Alexander Nouri's side was previously bottom but it took advantage of Freiburg's loss at lowly Darmstadt to move to sixth, the last spot to guarantee a European qualification place.

Fin Bartels fired the home side into an early lead and capitalized on a mistake from Hertha 'keeper Rune Jarstein to set up Max Kruse's eighth of the month.

Hertha remained fifth, one point above Bremen, after its ninth successive defeat away from home.

MAINZ 1, BORUSSIA MOENCHENGLADBACH 2

Lars Stindl broke the deadlock for 'Gladbach midway through the first half and Nico Schulz sealed the result after the break to boost the side's hopes of European football and leave Mainz mired in the relegation scrap. Forward Yoshinori Muto claimed a late consolation for Mainz.

DARMSTADT 3, FREIBURG 0