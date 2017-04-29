Mariners place RHP Scribner on DL, call up OF Powell

CLEVELAND — The Seattle Mariners have placed right-hander Evan Scribner on the 10-day disabled list with a sore elbow and recalled outfielder Boog Powell from Triple-A Tacoma.

The Mariners have seven players on the DL, including two starting pitchers — staff ace Felix Hernandez (right shoulder bursitis) and left-hander Drew Smyly (flexor strain).

Scribner is 0-2 with an 11.05 ERA in eight games.

Powell was batting .261 in 14 games at Tacoma. He missed the first five games of the season while completing an 80-game suspension after testing positive for a banned substance in June.