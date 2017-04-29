Sports

Melia, Feilhaber help Sporting KC beat Real Salt Lake 3-0

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Benny Feilhaber looks up during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Kansas City, Kan. (Nick Tre. Smith/The Kansas City Star via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Tim Melia posted his MLS-leading fifth shutout, Benny Feilhaber and Dom Dwyer each scored a goal and Sporting Kansas City beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Saturday night.

Near the top-right corner of the box, Feilhaber blasted a right-footer one-timer, off the pass by Graham Zusi, just inside the far post to open the scoring in the 17th minute.

Melia, who had eight clean sheets last season, has allowed just three goals this season for Sporting KC (4-1-3).

Dwyer won a long, arcing pass and then cut back to evade a defender before rifling a shot from just outside the box into the back of the net in the 51st minute and Gerso Fernandes added a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Real Salt Lake (2-5-2) has lost two in a row after winning two straight.

